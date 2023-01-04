Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $323.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day moving average is $230.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

