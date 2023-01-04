Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $383.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

