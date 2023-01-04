Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 1,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in AT&T by 71.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

