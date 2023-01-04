Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $965,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

