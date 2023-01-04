Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,420 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

