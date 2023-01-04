Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,594 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 946,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 176,831 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.8 %

T stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

