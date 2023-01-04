Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.03.

NFLX opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $600.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.98 and a 200-day moving average of $247.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

