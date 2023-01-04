Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,565 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,074,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,967,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

