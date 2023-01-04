Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Shares of MA opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.