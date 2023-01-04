Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average of $157.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

