Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $26,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

