Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.