Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114,156 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

