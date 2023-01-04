HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.