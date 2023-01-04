Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 204,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,265,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

