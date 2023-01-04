Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $968,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,074,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Assurant by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

AIZ stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

