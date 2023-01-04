Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $879,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,011,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.
Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.
Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies
In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
