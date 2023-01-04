Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.