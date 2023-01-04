Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

