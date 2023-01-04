Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 100.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $332,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

NYSE TWLO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

