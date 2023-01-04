Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $40,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 19.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.64.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.