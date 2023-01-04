Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

