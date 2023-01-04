Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,351,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

