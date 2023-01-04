Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $673,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average is $228.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $362.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

