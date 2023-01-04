Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 4,143 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 204,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,811,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 942,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,316,000 after buying an additional 120,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $288.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

