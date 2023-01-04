Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

