Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 36,739 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 36,739 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $304.68. The company has a market capitalization of $356.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

