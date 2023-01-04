Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 2,397 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $347.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

