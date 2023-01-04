Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.27 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

