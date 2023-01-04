Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMI opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

