Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,897,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 611 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.