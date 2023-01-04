Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,768 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

