The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $187.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.22. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

