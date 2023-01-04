Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,531 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

