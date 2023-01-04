AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 22,200 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.74 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,828,366 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.