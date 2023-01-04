Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Sysco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 204,147 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,673,000 after purchasing an additional 181,212 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after buying an additional 180,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

