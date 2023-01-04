903 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 323.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

APD stock opened at $306.57 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

