Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 561 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

CHRW stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

