Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,637 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.