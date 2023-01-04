Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,964 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.