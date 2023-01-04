Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Increased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.