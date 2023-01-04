Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

