BMO Capital Markets Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $110.00

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.