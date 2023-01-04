BMO Capital Markets Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.



