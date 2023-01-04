33,370 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
