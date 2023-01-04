Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.65. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.