Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $434.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.38 and a 200 day moving average of $408.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

