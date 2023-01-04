Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $272,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

