Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 827 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,757,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,106,662,000 after purchasing an additional 202,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $553.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

