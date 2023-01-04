Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

