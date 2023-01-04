PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 44.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in PayPal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 272,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.